Room 39 bringing ‘culinary passion to KC Current fans’ with restaurant at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chef Ted Harbinger, of Room 39, has been serving “award-winning cuisine in Kansas City for decades,” and now, his global-inspired flavors will be a staple at CPKC Stadium, according to a Kansas City Current Teal Tuesday release.

Room 39 is the seventh vendor to be announced in the first-ever stadium purpose-built for women.

CPKC Stadium chef partners Megan and Colby Garrelts said they “can’t wait” for fans to test the three-time James Beard Outstanding Chef Award semifinalist’s cuisine.

“Room 39 celebrates diverse tastes, and we're excited to bring our culinary passion to the KC Current fans,” Harbinger said in the release.

Harbinger is known for crafting fresh up-scale, contemporary dishes focused on supporting local producers and agriculture.

He said his farm-to-table aesthetic and “commitment to quality meets the fervor of soccer.”

While the full menu was not announced, offerings are said to reflect Room 39’s “deep Kansas and Missouri roots,” per the KC Current.

Room 39 is located at 1719 W. 39th St., in KCMO. In CPKC Stadium, fans will be able to find the restaurant in the northwest corner.

Previously announced vendors include Joe’s Kansas City, Billie’s Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria, Local Pig, Waldo Thai and Martin City Brewing Company.

—