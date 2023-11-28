Pizza and beer: Martin City Brewing Company to open CPKC Stadium location

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The newest restaurant to announce a partnership with the Kansas City Current is the Martin City Brewing Company.

The NWSL team announced Tuesday that Martin City Brewing Company “will serve (its) signature pizza and select local brews” inside CPKC Stadium, when the Current’s first-of-its-kind stadium opens next spring.

“Kansas City has long loved Martin City and there’s nothing better than beer and pizza alongside the pitch,” Megan and Colby Garrelts, chef-partners for CPKC Stadium and owners of Rye, said in a statement.

Martin City Brewing Company, which opened in 2014, joins Joe’s KC Bar-B-Que, Billie’s Grocery, Yoli Tortilleria, Local Pig and Waldo Thai among food options announced for the new stadium.

“Our idea to pair bigger, bolder, ‘Kansas Citier’ beers with the perfect pizzas was a hit because people around here know authentic when they taste it,” Matt Moore, owner of Martin City Brewing Company, said in a statement. “It’s why we’re so proud to partner with the big, bold, authentic vision of the KC Current for CPKC Stadium — we’re the perfect fit for each other.”

Martin City Brewing Company will have a location on the east side of the stadium with Hard Way IPA on tap.

“Martin City Brewing Company is a fantastic addition to our incredible culinary experience at CPKC stadium,” Current Vice President of Marketing Jocelyn Monroe said in a statement. “Enjoying pizza and beer is a classic gameday experience, and we are thrilled to have another favorite Kansas City restaurant as a partner.”

Several more restaurants are expected to be announced as partners in the coming weeks.

—