KC Current to open 2025 regular season March 15 at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will return to the pitch on March 15 to build on last year’s 56-point season.
The National Women’s Soccer League released the 2025 regular season schedule Wednesday.
The Current will open the season at CPKC Stadium hosting the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 15. The match will be broadcast on ABC.
In a rematch of last year’s NWSL semi-finals, the Current will travel to Orlando to face the Pride on May 16. The Pride will come to Kansas City on Aug. 16.
The Current will wrap their regular season at home hosting the San Diego Wave on Nov. 2.
Complete Schedule:
|DATE
|TIME (all times CT)
|OPPONENT
|PLACE
|BROADCAST
|March 15
|11:45 a.m.
|Portland Thorns
|CPKC Stadium
|ABC
|March 22
|6:30 p.m.
|Washington Spirit
|Audi Field
|ION
|March 29
|6:30 p.m.
|Utah Royals
|CPKC Stadium
|ION
|April 12
|9 p.m.
|San Diego Wave
|Snapdragon Stadium
|ION
|April 19
|6:30 p.m.
|Houston Dash
|CPKC Stadium
|ION
|April 26
|6 p.m.
|NC Courage
|First Horizon Stadium
|NWSL+
|May 2
|9:30 p.m.
|Seattle Reign
|Lumen Field
|NWSL+, Paramount+
|May 11
|Noon
|Bay FC
|CPKC Stadium
|ESPN
|May 16
|7 p.m.
|Orlando Pride
|Inter&Co Stadium
|Prime Video
|May 24
|6:30 p.m.
|Chicago Stars
|SeatGeek Stadium
|ION
|June 7
|Noon
|Gotham FC
|Sports Illustrated Stadium
|CBS
|June 14
|6:30 p.m.
|Racing Louisville
|CPKC Stadium
|ION
|June 20
|7 p.m.
|Angel City FC
|CPKC Stadium
|Prime Video
|Aug. 1
|7 p.m.
|Racing Louisville
|Lynn Family Stadium
|NWSL+
|Aug. 8
|9 p.m.
|Utah Royals
|America First Field
|Prime Video
|Aug. 16
|3 p.m.
|Orlando Pride
|CPKC Stadium
|CBS
|Aug. 23
|9 p.m.
|Portland Thorns
|Providence Park
|ION
|Aug. 30
|6:30 p.m.
|NC Courage
|CPKC Stadium
|ION
|Sept. 6
|9 p.m.
|Bay FC
|PayPal Park
|ION
|Sept. 13
|6:30 p.m.
|Washington Spirit
|CPKC Stadium
|ION
|Sept. 20
|6:30 p.m.
|Seattle Reign
|CPKC Stadium
|ION
|Sept. 26
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Stars
|CPKC Stadium
|Prime Video
|Oct. 6
|9:30 p.m.
|Angel City FC
|BMO Stadium
|CBSSN
|Oct. 11
|4 p.m.
|Gotham FC
|CPKC Stadium
|ION
|Oct. 18
|6:30 p.m.
|Houston Dash
|Shell Energy Stadium
|ION
|Nov. 2
|TBD
|San Diego Wave
|CPKC Stadium
|TBD