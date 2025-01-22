Watch Now
KC Current to open 2025 regular season March 15 at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will return to the pitch on March 15 to build on last year’s 56-point season.

The National Women’s Soccer League released the 2025 regular season schedule Wednesday.

The Current will open the season at CPKC Stadium hosting the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 15. The match will be broadcast on ABC.

In a rematch of last year’s NWSL semi-finals, the Current will travel to Orlando to face the Pride on May 16. The Pride will come to Kansas City on Aug. 16.

The Current will wrap their regular season at home hosting the San Diego Wave on Nov. 2.

Complete Schedule:

DATETIME (all times CT)OPPONENTPLACEBROADCAST
March 1511:45 a.m.Portland ThornsCPKC StadiumABC
March 226:30 p.m.Washington SpiritAudi FieldION
March 296:30 p.m.Utah RoyalsCPKC StadiumION
April 129 p.m.San Diego WaveSnapdragon StadiumION
April 196:30 p.m.Houston DashCPKC StadiumION
April 266 p.m.NC CourageFirst Horizon StadiumNWSL+
May 29:30 p.m.Seattle ReignLumen FieldNWSL+, Paramount+
May 11NoonBay FCCPKC StadiumESPN
May 167 p.m.Orlando PrideInter&Co StadiumPrime Video
May 246:30 p.m.Chicago StarsSeatGeek StadiumION
June 7NoonGotham FCSports Illustrated StadiumCBS
June 146:30 p.m.Racing LouisvilleCPKC StadiumION
June 207 p.m.Angel City FCCPKC StadiumPrime Video
Aug. 17 p.m.Racing LouisvilleLynn Family StadiumNWSL+
Aug. 89 p.m.Utah RoyalsAmerica First FieldPrime Video
Aug. 163 p.m.Orlando PrideCPKC StadiumCBS
Aug. 239 p.m.Portland ThornsProvidence ParkION
Aug. 306:30 p.m.NC CourageCPKC StadiumION
Sept. 69 p.m.Bay FCPayPal ParkION
Sept. 136:30 p.m.Washington SpiritCPKC StadiumION
Sept. 206:30 p.m.Seattle ReignCPKC StadiumION
Sept. 267 p.m.Chicago StarsCPKC StadiumPrime Video
Oct. 69:30 p.m.Angel City FCBMO StadiumCBSSN
Oct. 114 p.m.Gotham FCCPKC StadiumION
Oct. 186:30 p.m.Houston DashShell Energy StadiumION
Nov. 2TBDSan Diego WaveCPKC StadiumTBD
