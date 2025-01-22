KC Current to open 2025 regular season March 15 at CPKC Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current will return to the pitch on March 15 to build on last year’s 56-point season.

The National Women’s Soccer League released the 2025 regular season schedule Wednesday.

The Current will open the season at CPKC Stadium hosting the Portland Thorns at 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 15. The match will be broadcast on ABC.

In a rematch of last year’s NWSL semi-finals, the Current will travel to Orlando to face the Pride on May 16. The Pride will come to Kansas City on Aug. 16.

The Current will wrap their regular season at home hosting the San Diego Wave on Nov. 2.

Complete Schedule:

