KC Current tops Chicago 2-1, advances to Challenge Cup semifinals

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — This isn't last year’s Kansas City Current.

KC dispatched the Chicago Red Stars for the second time this season Sunday, claiming a 2-1 home victory and the NWSL’s Central Division in the 2022 Challenge Cup.

“We can only go up from last season,” said rookie Alex Loera, whose 50th-minute goal — the first of her career — sent the Children’s Mercy Park crowd into a frenzy. “Clearly you can see that we've been working hard, day in and day out."

What a BEAUT of a first career goal from @alexisaloera!!!! Take a bow!!! #KCvCHI pic.twitter.com/PXrhfQDHbe — KC Current (@thekccurrent) April 24, 2022

With only one loss in the first six matches of the season, the team has set a new record for best start in club history.

“The players take all the credit,” head coach Matt Potter said when probed on a culture shift. "No doubt Kristen Hamilton has helped stabilize a transitioning club, her four goals are tied for the tournament lead. We just put them in a position that we felt that could set them up for success. Obviously, we're in a good place right now, but there's some tough days still to come."

Kansas City begins regular season play Saturday in Portland before returning home to host the Challenge Cup semifinals on May 4 against the North Carolina Courage.

