KC Current's Chawinga adds goal in 2-0 road win over Racing Louisville FC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Temwa Chawinga scored her 18th goal of the season to tie the NWSL single-season record and the Kansas City Current beat Racing Louisville 2-0 at Lynn Family Stadium.

Chawinga only needed two minutes to get on the scoresheet, sneaking her shot into the near-post corner after Debinha slipped a pass behind the defense.

Chawinga tied Sam Kerr's record set in 2019. She has now scored against 12 different teams in a season, also a league record.

Vanessa DiBernardo scored her fifth goal of the season on a free kick in the 86th minute to give the Current (13-3-7) a 2-0 lead, curling her shot from about 20 yards out into the left corner.

Louisville (6-10-7) is three points out of a playoff position with three games remaining.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

