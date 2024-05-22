KC Current’s general manager resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Camille Ashton has resigned as general manager of the Kansas City Current, the club announced Wednesday.

She said in a release Wednesday she’s thankful for her time in KC.

“It was important to me to dedicate my time and efforts to ensure a successful 2024 season by building the championship-caliber roster that’s currently at near the top of the table,” Ashton said in a news release.

The club accepted her resignation and “wishes her the best in her future endeavors.”

Ashton was with the club for just under 2 1/2 years.

In her absence, Caitlin Carducci will serve as the interim GM. She joined the club in 2023 and has previously served the NWSL as the vice president of player affairs as well as the VP of member programs at US Soccer.

KC Current’s search for a new GM is effective immediately.

