Kristen Hamilton with KC Current's winning goal in 84th minute

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current's unbeaten streak moved to three on Saturday night. Forward Kristen Hamilton scored the game-winning goal in the 84th minute to topple Gotham FC.

Defender Isabel Rodriguez and Hamilton worked on the exact cross Hamilton used to score during training Friday.

“We had a lot of shots. And a lot of opportunities. A couple breakaways that we probably wish would have gone in.” Hamilton said. “After the end of the day, it only takes one sometimes. We made it happen.”

The Current were able to bounce back from their 2-2 draw against the San Diego Wave FC last Saturday. The team gave up a last-minute equalizing goal to Alex Morgan in their previous matchup.

This time around the team was able to hold off Gotham FC even after the officiating crew added seven minutes of stoppage time.

The Current have won two of their past three matches at home.

The team will host the Chicago Red Stars at 7:30 p.m. on June 18 at Children's Mercy Park.

