KSHB, KMCI expand broadcast partnership with Kansas City Current for 2026 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and The Spot, Kansas City 38 (KMCI) have an expanded broadcast agreement with the Kansas City Current for the 2026 season.

As the official local television partner for the NWSL women’s soccer team, The Spot, Kansas City 38 will broadcast 14 matches over the air and on local cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City area.

The partnership is proud to broadcast the 2026 regular-season opener on Saturday, March 14, when the Current host the Utah Royals at CPKC Stadium. Match day coverage starts at 2:30 p.m., with the match scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

See the full broadcast schedule below.

“It’s no secret Kansas City loves soccer,” Kathleen Choal, regional vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company and general manager of KSHB and KMCI, said Thursday. “And with the excitement surrounding the team and Kansas City as a host city for the world’s biggest soccer event later this year, the partnership provides an incredible opportunity for our audience, city and region.”

The expanded match lineup also includes a continued partnership with Scripps Sports, a division of Scripps, and the parent company of KSHB and KMCI. The Spot, Kansas City 38 will air the simulcast of the Current matches that are scheduled to air nationwide on the ION network.

“As we continue building the best women’s football club in the world, our partnership with KSHB 41 and The Spot, Kansas City 38, plays an important role in bringing the energy of Kansas City Current matchdays and the stories of our players to fans across Kansas City,” Dani Welniak, KC Current vice president of communications, said Thursday. “We're so excited about our expanded pregame show lineup for KC Current Matchday. KSHB has been an incredible partner in helping expand the visibility of women’s sports locally. We're thrilled to continue working together to deliver high-quality coverage that connects our club with the community in meaningful ways.”

“Building on our success from last season by adding several additional matches that are free and over the air provides a great opportunity for our audience to capture every amazing moment,” Jeff Mulligan, station manager for KSHB and KMCI, said Thursday. “In addition, we are excited to be able to offer extended and exclusive coverage on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for soccer in our community and for the Kansas City Current.”

Kansas City Current broadcast schedule on KMCI / The Spot, Kansas City 38

(all times Central)



Saturday, March 14: KC Current vs Utah Royals - Match Day 2:30 p.m. Kickoff at 3 p.m.*

Wednesday, March 25: KC Current at Seattle Reign - Match Day 7:30 p.m. Kickoff at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 2: KC Current at North Carolina Courage - Match Day 5 p.m. Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.*

Wednesday, May 20: KC Current at Angel City FC - Match Day 8:30 p.m. Kickoff at 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 30: KC Current vs Boston Legacy FC - Match Day 11:30 a.m. Kickoff at 12:30 p.m.*

Friday, July 3: KC Current at Denver Summit FC - Match Day 8 p.m. Kickoff at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 25: KC Current at Boston Legacy FC - Match Day 3:30 p.m. Kickoff at 4 p.m.*

Wednesday, July 29: KC Current vs Racing Louisville FC - Match Day 6:30 p.m. Kickoff at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 1: KC Current vs Angel City FC - Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.*

Saturday, Aug. 8: KC Current at Houston - Match Day 7:15 p.m. Kickoff at 7:45 p.m.*

Saturday, Aug. 22: KC Current vs Seattle Reign FC - Match Day 4:30 p.m. Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.*

Saturday, Aug. 29: KC Current vs North Carolina Courage - Match Day 4:30 p.m. Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.*

Saturday, Oct. 3: KC Current vs Bay FC - Match Day 5 p.m. Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.*

Saturday, Oct. 17: KC Current at Utah Royals - Match Day 4:30 p.m. Kickoff at 5:30 p.m.*

* - ION simulcast

KMCI / The Spot, Kansas City 38 can be viewed on the following broadcast providers:

Spectrum: Channel 8 Digital channel 1230

Comcast (Independence, MO): Channel 5 Digital channel 807

Comcast (Olathe, KS): Channel 2 Digital channel 807

Everfast Fiber: Channel 2 Digital channel 632

Dish Network: Channel 38 Digital channel 38

DirecTV: Channel 38 Digital channel 38

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 38 Digital channel 1038

Midco: Channel 15 Digital channel 615

Optimum (St. Joseph, MO): Channel 17 Digital channel N/A

Over the air: Channel 38.1 Digital channel 38.1