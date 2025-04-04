KSHB, KMCI renews broadcast partnership with Kansas City Current for 2025 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 and 38 The Spot (KMCI) have renewed their broadcast agreement with the Kansas City Current for the 2025 season. As the official local television partner for the NWSL women’s soccer team, 38 The Spot will broadcast 17 matches over the air and on local cable and satellite providers in the Kansas City area.

“Building off of the success of the 2024 season, it is no secret that Kansas City loves soccer and celebrating their teams,” said Kathleen Choal, regional vice president for The E.W. Scripps Company and general manager of KSHB and KMCI. “Making an impressive playoff run in 2024, our local audience could not get enough of the Current's success. Growing our broadcast partnership was key for the team to ensure our local fans did not miss a minute of the action."

The expanded match lineup will include a partnership with Scripps Sports, a division of Scripps, and the parent company of KSHB and KMCI. 38 The Spot will air the simulcast of the Current matches that are scheduled to air nationwide on the ION network.

"As we continue our unwavering commitment to becoming the best women’s football club in the world, we’re thrilled to work with three broadcast partners who help us expand our fanbase,” said Current Vice President of Communications, Dani Welniak. “KMCI, 38 the Spot has been a great TV home for our matches and we’re very excited to continue working KMCI. It’s important to us to broaden our reach by blazing the trail and offering extensive, unique, and accessible options to listen to and watch our entertaining brand of soccer.”

The Kansas City Current broadcast schedule on 38 the Spot began continues on Saturday, April 12, 2025, when the Current takes on the San Diego Wave. Pregame coverage starts at 9 p.m. The full schedule on 38 The Spot is below.

“The ability for our audience to have access to these matches free and over the air is a key priority with our partnership,” said Jeff Mulligan, station manager for KSHB and KMCI. “In addition, we are excited to be able to offer extended and exclusive content on KSHB 41 across all platforms. This partnership solidifies our commitment to be the best spot for soccer in our community."

2025 Kansas City Current broadcast schedule on KMCI / 38 The Spot

Week

Date

Opponent

Stadium

Kick

2 *

Sat, March 22

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

6:30p

3 *

Sat, March 29

Utah Royals

CPKC Stadium

6:30p

4 *

Sat, April 12

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

9:00p

5 *

Sat, April 19

Houston Dash

CPKC Stadium

6:30p

6 **

Sat, April 26

NC Courage

First Horizon Stadium

6:00p

7 **

Friday, May 2

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

9:30p

10 *

Sat, May 24

Chicago Stars

SeatGeek Stadium

6:30p

12 *

Sat, June 14

Racing Louisville

CPKC Stadium

6:30p

14 **

Friday, Aug 1

Racing Louisville

Lyn Family Stadium

7:00p

17 *

Sat, Aug 23

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

9:00p

18 *

Sat, Aug 30

NC Courage

CPKC Stadium

6:30p

19 *

Sat, Sept 6

Bay FC

PayPal Park

9:00p

20 *

Sat, Sept 13

Washington Spirit

CPKC Stadium

6:30p

21 *

Sat, Sept 20

Seattle Reign

CPKC Stadium

6:30p

23 **

Mon, Oct 6

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

9:30p

24 *

Sat, Oct 11

Gotham FC

CPKC Stadium

4:00p

25 *

Sat, Oct 18

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

6:30p



* ION simulcast

** Local broadcast on KMCI featuring 30-minute pre-game show

KMCI / 38 The Spot can be viewed on the following broadcast providers

Spectrum: Channel 8 Digital channel 1230

Comcast (Independence, MO): Channel 5 Digital channel 807

Comcast (Olathe, KS): Channel 2 Digital channel 807

Everfast Fiber: Channel 2 Digital channel 632

Dish Network: Channel 38 Digital channel 38

DirecTV: Channel 38 Digital channel 38

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 38 Digital channel 1038

Midco: Channel 15 Digital channel 615

Optimum (St. Joseph, MO): Channel 17 Digital channel N/A

Over the air: Channel 38.1 Digital channel 38.1

