League-leading Kansas City Current hold on for 1-1 draw with Houston Dash

HOUSTON, Tx. — Rookie Amanda West scored in the 71st minute after a lengthy weather delay and the Houston Dash pulled into a 1-1 draw with the league-leading Kansas City Current.

Temwah Chawinga scored in the 24th minute for the Current, who remain undefeated with five wins and two draws to start the season. Kansas City leads the league with 21 total goals. Chawinga, a forward from Malawi, has five.

Lightning over Houston forced the game to be put on hold at halftime and the delay stretched on for more than three hours.

Houston goalkeeper Jane Campbell made 12 saves, a record for a regular-season NWSL match.

The Dash (1-3-3) haven't won a match since March 30 when they beat Bay FC 3-2. They have two losses and two ties since then.