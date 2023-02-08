Watch Now
League runner-up Current releases 2023 NWSL, Challenge Cup schedules

NWSL: North Carolina Courage at Kansas City Current
Amy Kontras/USA Today Sports via Kansas City Current
Aug 28, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas City Current forward Cece Kizer (5) and team celebrate the goal during the second half against the North Carolina Courage at Children's Mercy Park.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 14:32:05-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When last we saw the Kansas City Current, the upstart NWSL franchise was losing to the Portland Thorns FC in the 2022 NWSL Championship Game.

When the Current return to action at Children’s Mercy Park for the 2023 home opener, they’ll be squaring off once again with the Thorns.

The NWSL released the full 2023 schedule, including a summer pause for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and a 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup schedule that runs concurrent with the regular season.

The Current, which have overhauled an already strong roster with additions like world-renowned midfielder Debinha, open the 2023 season March 25 at the North Carolina Courage.

Up next is the home-opener on April 1 against the Thorns in a rematch of the 2022 championship battle.

The 12-team NWSL will play a balanced schedule with home-and-homes series against the rest of the league.

While the league slate is balanced, the Current have a chance (and may need) to get off to a strong start with a decidedly unbalanced home/road split.

Seven of Kansas City’s first 10 league games are at Children’s Mercy Park, where home games will be played once again for one more season before the Current’s new stadium opens in 2024.

Coach Matt Potter’s squad also will play home-and-home series with the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash and Racing Louisville FC during the Challenge Cup.

While the Current only have one league game — Aug. 18 against the OL Reign at home — during the upcoming World Cup. which takes place from July 20 to Aug. 20 in New Zealand and Australia, they are set to play half its Challenge Cup games during that span.

Kansas City hosts the Dash on July 22 and Racing Louisville on Aug. 4 sandwiched around a July 29 trip to Chicago.

Current season tickets are available on the team website. The broadcast schedule for games will be announced at a later date.

2023 Kansas City Current NWSL regular-season schedule

DateOpponentStadiumTime
Saturday, March 25at North Carolina CourageWakeMed Park1 p.m.
Saturday, April 1Portland ThornsChildren’s Mercy Park11:50 a.m.
Saturday, April 15at Chicago Red StarsSeatGeek Stadium7 p.m.
Saturday, April 22Orlando PrideChildren’s Mercy Park2 p.m.
Sunday, April 30NJ/NY Gotham FCChildren’s Mercy Park5 p.m.
Sunday, May 7at Angel City FCBMO Stadium7 p.m.
Sunday, May 14San Diego Wave FCChildren’s Mercy Park5 p.m.
Saturday, May 20Racing Louisville FCChildren’s Mercy Park7 p.m.
Friday, May 26Houston DashChildren’s Mercy Park7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3North Carolina CourageChildren’s Mercy Park7:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 10at OL ReignLumen Field9 p.m.
Sunday, June 18Washington SpiritChildren’s Mercy Park6 p.m.
Saturday, June 24at Orlando PrideExploria Stadium6 p.m.
Saturday, July 1at Portland ThornsProvidence Park9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 7at Racing Louisville FCLynn Family Stadium7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18OL ReignChildren’s Mercy Park7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 26at Houston DashShell Energy Stadium7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 1Angel City FCChildren’s Mercy Park7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16at San Diego Wave FCSnapdragon Stadium9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 30at Washington SpiritAudi Field6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 7Chicago Red StarsChildren’s Mercy Park7 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 15at NJ/NY Gotham FCRed Bull Arena4 p.m.

2023 Kansas City Current NWSL Challenge Cup schedule

DateOpponentStadiumTime
Wednesday, April 19at Houston DashShell Energy Stadium7 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17at Racing Louisville FCLynn Family Stadium6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14Chicago Red StarsChildren’s Mercy Park7 p.m.
Saturday, July 22Houston DashChildren’s Mercy Park7 p.m.
Saturday, July 29at Chicago Red StarsSeatGeek Stadium7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4Racing Louisville FCChildren’s Mercy Park7 p.m.

