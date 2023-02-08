League runner-up Current releases 2023 NWSL, Challenge Cup schedules

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When last we saw the Kansas City Current , the upstart NWSL franchise was losing to the Portland Thorns FC in the 2022 NWSL Championship Game.

When the Current return to action at Children’s Mercy Park for the 2023 home opener, they’ll be squaring off once again with the Thorns.

The NWSL released the full 2023 schedule, including a summer pause for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup and a 2023 NWSL Challenge Cup schedule that runs concurrent with the regular season.

The Current, which have overhauled an already strong roster with additions like world-renowned midfielder Debinha , open the 2023 season March 25 at the North Carolina Courage.

Up next is the home-opener on April 1 against the Thorns in a rematch of the 2022 championship battle.

The 12-team NWSL will play a balanced schedule with home-and-homes series against the rest of the league.

While the league slate is balanced, the Current have a chance (and may need) to get off to a strong start with a decidedly unbalanced home/road split.

Seven of Kansas City’s first 10 league games are at Children’s Mercy Park, where home games will be played once again for one more season before the Current’s new stadium opens in 2024.

Coach Matt Potter’s squad also will play home-and-home series with the Chicago Red Stars, Houston Dash and Racing Louisville FC during the Challenge Cup.

While the Current only have one league game — Aug. 18 against the OL Reign at home — during the upcoming World Cup. which takes place from July 20 to Aug. 20 in New Zealand and Australia, they are set to play half its Challenge Cup games during that span.

Kansas City hosts the Dash on July 22 and Racing Louisville on Aug. 4 sandwiched around a July 29 trip to Chicago.

Current season tickets are available on the team website. The broadcast schedule for games will be announced at a later date.

2023 Kansas City Current NWSL regular-season schedule

Date Opponent Stadium Time Saturday, March 25 at North Carolina Courage WakeMed Park 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1 Portland Thorns Children’s Mercy Park 11:50 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at Chicago Red Stars SeatGeek Stadium 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 Orlando Pride Children’s Mercy Park 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 NJ/NY Gotham FC Children’s Mercy Park 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Angel City FC BMO Stadium 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14 San Diego Wave FC Children’s Mercy Park 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 Racing Louisville FC Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Friday, May 26 Houston Dash Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Saturday, June 3 North Carolina Courage Children’s Mercy Park 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at OL Reign Lumen Field 9 p.m. Sunday, June 18 Washington Spirit Children’s Mercy Park 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24 at Orlando Pride Exploria Stadium 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Portland Thorns Providence Park 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 7 at Racing Louisville FC Lynn Family Stadium 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 OL Reign Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 Angel City FC Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at San Diego Wave FC Snapdragon Stadium 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at Washington Spirit Audi Field 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 Chicago Red Stars Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at NJ/NY Gotham FC Red Bull Arena 4 p.m.

2023 Kansas City Current NWSL Challenge Cup schedule

Date Opponent Stadium Time Wednesday, April 19 at Houston Dash Shell Energy Stadium 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at Racing Louisville FC Lynn Family Stadium 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 Chicago Red Stars Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Saturday, July 22 Houston Dash Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at Chicago Red Stars SeatGeek Stadium 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 Racing Louisville FC Children’s Mercy Park 7 p.m.

—