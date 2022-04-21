Liberty native, Houston Dash player fined for actions in Kansas City Current game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shea Groom, a Liberty native and former FC Kansas City player who now plays for the Houston Dash, has been fined by the NWSL over a play between her and a Kansas City Current player in an April 15 game.

The disciplinary committee of the NWSL passed down their decision on the incident Thursday.

They found Groom had committed "Major Game Misconduct," as defined by the league, which they called unsportsmanlike.

"As a result, Groom has been issued an official warning accompanied by a fine. The sanction may not be appealed," the NWSL said.