KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current are set to celebrate alongside their fans Tuesday along the Riverfront to CPKC Stadium following Saturday's victory in the NWSL Championship game.

You can watch live coverage of the march and rally in the video player below starting at 11 a.m. Scroll down for more updates from the KSHB 41 News team along the march route.

KSHB 41 News Today on 38 the Spot/KMCI 7am

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Send us your photos and videos of the event

What you need to know about the march and rally

Tuesday's weather forecast

Map of the route:

Kansas City Current

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6:30 a.m.| The KC Current offered up some wallpaper options for you today.

Some champion wallpapers for ya 📲⭐️ https://t.co/Gd24fib6Jw — x- KC Current (@thekccurrent) November 24, 2026

6:20 a.m.| Weather forecast for today's Current championship rally

Weather forecast for Tuesday's Current championship rally

6:15 a.m.| How and where to get your Current gear before Tuesday's championship rally

How to get your Current swag before Tuesday's championship rally

6 a.m.| Mick Shaffer and Lindsay Shively are already at Current Landing getting you ready for today's championship march and rally.

KC Current championship march today. I got a new shirt from Kohl’s. #KirkCousins https://t.co/jmV4UM5FQn — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) November 24, 2026

5:30 a.m.|Everything you need to know about Tuesday's Current championship celebration, including schedule of events, road closures, and parade route

Everything you need to know about Tuesday's Current championship celebration

5 a.m.| KSHB 41 is getting pumped for the Current championship celebration