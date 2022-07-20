Midfielder Claire Lavogez signs with Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced the signing of Claire Lavogez on Wednesday morning. Lavogez is a French international that is now signed through the remainder of the 2023 season with an additional option for 2024.

Bonjour KC, I am so excited to be here. A huge project, ambition. This is Kansas City Current 🇺🇸



Bonjour KC, je suis tellement excitée d'être ici. Un énorme projet, de l'ambition. C'est Kansas City Current 🇫🇷

#KCCURRENT @thekccurrent pic.twitter.com/Hhu44zTduS — Claire Lavogez (@ClaireLavogez) July 20, 2022

Lavogez has joined the team effective immediately. She has previous spent time on the French national team. Lavogez helped France capture third place in the 2014 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Lavogez also appeared in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2016 Summer Olympic games and UEFA Women's Euro 2017. She has three goals in 35 appearances for France.

Before joining the Current, Lavogez spent 2011-2015 with Montpelier. She then joined Olympique Lyon for the 2015-16 season. Lavogez scored multiple goals in 17-0 aggregate win over Zurich during the round of 16. She spent the 2016-17 season with Fleury before joining Bordeuax from 2018 through 2022. Lavogez had 15 goals, 15 assist in over 5,000 minutes.

there’s someone new in town 🤫 pic.twitter.com/HyQzGIhgNO — KC Current (@thekccurrent) July 19, 2022

"I am so excited to be in Kansas City and to play with this team,” Lavogez stated in a statement released by the team. “Everyone here wants to be the best in the world, from the players to the staff and ownership. I can't wait to get started."

Lavogez will be available to play when the Current take on the Orlando Pride on Sunday, July 31st at Children's Mercy Park.

