Midfielder Claire Lavogez signs with Kansas City Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced the signing of Claire Lavogez on Wednesday morning. Lavogez is a French international that is now signed through the remainder of the 2023 season with an additional option for 2024.
Bonjour KC, I am so excited to be here. A huge project, ambition. This is Kansas City Current 🇺🇸— Claire Lavogez (@ClaireLavogez) July 20, 2022
Bonjour KC, je suis tellement excitée d'être ici. Un énorme projet, de l'ambition. C'est Kansas City Current 🇫🇷
#KCCURRENT @thekccurrent pic.twitter.com/Hhu44zTduS
Lavogez has joined the team effective immediately. She has previous spent time on the French national team. Lavogez helped France capture third place in the 2014 FIFA U-20 World Cup. Lavogez also appeared in the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, 2016 Summer Olympic games and UEFA Women's Euro 2017. She has three goals in 35 appearances for France.
*j̶e̶r̶s̶e̶y̶ french press* ☕️@ClaireLavogez | #TealRising pic.twitter.com/voNslXCNhN— KC Current (@thekccurrent) July 20, 2022
Before joining the Current, Lavogez spent 2011-2015 with Montpelier. She then joined Olympique Lyon for the 2015-16 season. Lavogez scored multiple goals in 17-0 aggregate win over Zurich during the round of 16. She spent the 2016-17 season with Fleury before joining Bordeuax from 2018 through 2022. Lavogez had 15 goals, 15 assist in over 5,000 minutes.
there’s someone new in town 🤫 pic.twitter.com/HyQzGIhgNO— KC Current (@thekccurrent) July 19, 2022
"I am so excited to be in Kansas City and to play with this team,” Lavogez stated in a statement released by the team. “Everyone here wants to be the best in the world, from the players to the staff and ownership. I can't wait to get started."
Lavogez will be available to play when the Current take on the Orlando Pride on Sunday, July 31st at Children's Mercy Park.
—