NWSL announces 1st collective bargaining agreement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Women's Soccer League announced Monday that it has agreed with the NWSL Players Association on the league's first collective bargaining agreement, which will cover the next five seasons through 2026.

The CBA will increase investment in players, grant players free agency, improve health benefits and more.

Kansas City Current Co-Owner Angie Long said the agreement will help the team deliver for its players.

“This CBA represents a league-wide partnership between owners and players to deliver on our shared mission of building the greatest league in the world,” Long said in a statement.

As a result of the agreement, the minimum player's salary has been raised nearly 60% to $35,000 and will include salary increases for all players. The average total compensation has been raised by over 30% to $54,000.

Players will also receive more bonuses, compensation for promotional and commercial appearances and will allow players to receive 10% of net broadcast revenues through revenue sharing, if the league is profitable in 2023-2026.

The agreement will also create the opportunity for players to receive free agency starting in 2023.

Players who spend six years in the NWSL will receive full free agency in 2023. In 2024, players with three years of service will receive restricted free agency, while players with five years will receive full free agency.

The CBA will guarantee players are informed of a fixed season with start and end windows and limits on the maximum number of games per season.

NWSL players will also receive other benefits such as 42 vacation days, parental leave and mental health leave.

Each team must also provide its players with a team physician, massage therapist, sports therapist and team clinician.