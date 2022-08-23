NWSL Championship gets 1st ever primetime spot on TV

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 NWSL Championship will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Oct. 29 in its first-ever prime-time spot live from Audi Field in downtown Washington, D.C., the National Women’s Soccer League, Ally Financial and CBS Sports announced Tuesday.

Match coverage will begin at 7 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+ and internationally on Twitch, with pre-match coverage beginning at 6 p.m. exclusively on Paramount+.

The game was moved from its originally scheduled time at 11 a.m.

“As we continue to advance the women’s sports landscape in the U.S. and around the world, this is a particularly significant moment for the league and an opportunity our players wholly deserve," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said in a statement. "We look forward to celebrating the end of a fantastic 10th anniversary season in person and on the air with what will surely be an exciting final.”

Audi Field has hosted a variety of sporting events since it opened in 2018, including a 2019 CONCACAF Nations League fixture between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Cuba and the 2021 Premier Lacrosse League championship game.