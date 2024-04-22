Renderings | KC Current releases plan for riverfront mixed-use district

Editor's note, 4:08 p.m. | Port KC's afternoon meeting is still in session.

The Kansas City Current released renderings Monday of the team’s vision for a riverfront mixed-use development.

In collaboration with Palmer Square Capital Management, Marquee Development and the Port Authority of Kansas City, Missouri, the development will span across Berkley Riverfront Park and the Missouri Riverfront around CPKC Stadium.

The project will break ground at the end of the year with 2026 set as the target for completion.

Kansas City Current

The Current’s “unprecedented commitment to women’s sports and the Kansas City region” will be evident in the “transformational development” that is set to receive $200 million plus in private funding. It’s estimated the project will exceed $800 million in total investments.

“With the next phase of our investment in Berkley Riverfront Park, our goal is to reconnect Kansas Citians to their riverfront, bringing even more energy and activity to the water,” Current co-owner Angie Long said in a news release.

Development highlights include multi-family residential units, a new town square, a riverfront promenade and local food and restaurant establishments.

Kansas City Current

Ten percent of the residential units across “all phases of development” will be set aside for residents at a 50% area median income affordability threshold, per the Current.

The club said the goal of the mixed-use area is to create public gathering spaces that inspire recreational activities like fitness classes, live music, food festivals, movie nights, etc.

“We are creating an experience on par with some of the best waterfront redevelopment projects in the country,” Chris Long, co-owner of the Current, said in a news release. “The Berkley Riverfront is the front door to Kansas City, and our aim is to make it a world-class destination for all in our region.”

Kansas City Current

Other officials involved with the development echoed the Longs in saying the “neglected” riverfront deserves a “vibrant” revitalization.

Marquee Development, which will serve as the co-master developer alongside the Current, has worked on projects such as Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field and North Loop Green in Minneapolis. Perkins Eastman, the architectural team taking on the project, has worked on mixed-use developments such as Target Field Station in Minneapolis and Battery Park City in New York.

“This thoughtful investment will not only benefit the city and our players but ultimately create a more welcoming environment for our fans — a place they’re proud to call home and show up to cheer on the team. We look forward to creating a place that is authentically ‘Kansas City’ with our team,” KC Current President Raven Jamison said in the news release.

An economic study conducted by the Current found the first phase of the project will deliver over $210 million (city) and $310 million (state) economic output over 30 years.

