KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City sewing shop is working full steam ahead to outfit the KC Current's entire staff for the team's championship celebration.

Sew KC co-owners Johnny and Michele Dawbarn are making 80 custom jackets — stitching on championship patches and every player's name — after the KC Current won the NWSL Championship.

kshb 41 Sew KC crafts 80 jackets for KC Current's championship celebration

The entire staff will wear the jackets at Tuesday's march.

The shop owners are no strangers to tight deadlines.

"When it came time to start talking about the possibility of a championship jacket a few weeks ago, we said absolutely we would love to be a part of that," Johnny said.

"My husband does all the graphic design, and so we presented them with like, I don't know, six different options before the championship game," Michele said.

kshb 41 Sew KC crafts 80 jackets for KC Current's championship celebration

Completing the order has turned into an all-hands effort at the studio.

It's not the small business's first big job.

The shop has handled high-profile quick turnarounds before.

"It's a quick, quick deadline but we're pretty used to it," said Johnny. "We've done a lot of kind of quick turnarounds from things from the NFL to Apple."

The couple are big KC Current fans and watched the championship game at Current Landing by CPKC Stadium at the watch party Saturday night.

"Right at the end, we started to go ahead and put 2026 champs on scarves and sweatshirts and jackets. People were taking apparel off and handing it to us. They were so excited," Michele said.

Sew KC will also be at Tuesday's march selling limited merchandise.

"I think there's about 150 in total that we've made, and I think it's just a first-come, first-served type of thing," Johnny said.

For the Dawbarns, the biggest payoff will be watching the KC Current wear their designs as the team celebrates with the city.

"The fans with KC Current are just so different than any other sport. They are really, really dedicated. It's really fun to watch," Michele said.

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