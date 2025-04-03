Temwa Chawinga named March NWSL Player of the Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Current forward Temwa Chawinga has earned the first NWSL Player of the Month recognition of the 2025 season.

Thursday, the league named Chawinga the March NWSL Player of the Month, presented by EA Sports. The honor marks the fourth of her career. She won the award on three occasions in 2024 to become the first player since 2014 to win it three times in a single season.

The KC Current is off to a hot start in 2025 and Chawinga is picking up right where she left off. Chawinga has powered the club to an undefeated 3-0-0 record, scoring a goal in all three matches to top the league standings.

Chawinga scored the first goal of the season for the Current in a 3-1 win over the Portland Thorns on March 15, and added another goal in stoppage time to secure a 2-0 win against Washington Spirit a week later.

Chawinga also set a new record by scoring in her eighth straight NWSL regular season game during a 3-0 win over the Utah Royals on March 29. This matched the streak she set in 2024.

The Current will play at the San Diego Wave at 9 p.m. on April 1. The match will be broadcast nationally on ION and simulcast locally on 38 the Spot/KMCI. The team returns home to CPKC Stadium to face the Houston Dash at 6:30 p.m. on April 19.

