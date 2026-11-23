KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FIFA announced Monday that the World Cup is once again returning to the United States, this time hosting the 2031 Women's World Cup along with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

The widely anticipated move allows the next part of planning for the event - the selection of host cities.

Kansas City is one of many cities in the US in the running.

IT'S OFFICIAL! 🇺🇸⚽



The United States will help host the FIFA Women's World Cup 2031!



Alongside Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, the U.S. will be part of a historic tournament that will feature four host nations, 48 teams and 104 matches. pic.twitter.com/oPf702jgDC — KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) November 23, 2026

In its bid evaluation report released earlier this month, FIFA gave the city high marks on its hosting of the 2026 men's World Cup. Kansas City's bid included games at Arrowhead Stadium.

The 2031 tournament will feature 48 countries, an expansion from 32 teams playing in next year's 2027 women's World Cup in Brazil.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome the world to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said in a release Monday. "This is a historic moment for our four countries, but the opportunity is much bigger than any one of us. Together with FIFA, we want to deliver the biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history and use its success to accelerate the growth of women’s soccer around the world. Our ambition is to create a tournament that not only inspires millions of players, but helps give them the opportunities to play, grow and pursue their dreams.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

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