Watch
Sports

Actions

Long ball hurts Kowar early, Royals fall to Orioles, 7-3

items.[0].image.alt
Julio Cortez/AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jackson Kowar throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Royals Orioles Baseball Jackson Kowar
Posted at 10:03 PM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 23:03:53-04

BALTIMORE — Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 7-3.

DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece.

Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann, rated the team's No. 10 prospect, was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk prior to the game and made his major league debut in the fifth inning.

Baumann retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced to earn the win.

Carlos Santana hit his 19th home run for the Royals, who are 9-4 in their last 13 road games after going 19-37 in their first 46.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources