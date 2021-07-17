Lopez drives in four runs, Royals roll past Orioles 9-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nicky Lopez drove in four runs with two hits to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 9-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Lopez highlighted a four-run second inning with a two-run single. Whit Merrifield went 4 for 5 with three RBIs.

Salvador Perez drove in a pair of runs for Kansas City. Danny Duffy allowed one hit in four innings with a walk and three strikeouts.

Keegan Akin (0-5) gave up six runs on eight hits, with three walks and two strikeouts. Pedro Severino hit a solo homer for Baltimore, and Trey Mancini drove in a run with a groundout.