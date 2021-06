PORTLAND, Ore. — Marvin Loria scored the go-ahead goal in first-half stoppage time and the Portland Timbers beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday night.

Dairon Asprilla also scored to help the Timbers (4-4-0) win for the third time in four games.

Jaylin Lindsey scored for Kansas City (5-3-2), which dominated possession but saw its four-game undefeated streak snapped.

The teams had not met since 2019.