Love and loyalty: House divided over AFC Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The fourth straight AFC Championship kicks off at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

This historic game is at the center of some serious tension in Kansas City.

Brian B. Shynin' is the co-host of The Morning Grind with Shay and Shyne on Hot 103 Jamz.

He's also a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs super fan, born and raised right here in Kansas City, Missouri.

His fiance, Nyomi Lyttle, was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, and has always cheered for the Bengals.

“I was skeptic, because the cardiac cats have had my heart palpitating for years," Lyttle said. "We get so close and we can’t get past that first round of the playoffs, but finally the 31-year curse has been broken."

The trash talk between the pair started as soon as the clock hit zero in the Chiefs thrilling overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills.

This will be the couple's first game together at Arrowhead since the AFC Championship two years ago.

Lyttle is preparing now because, “the ride home from the game is going to be like the crucible of the relationship. I told him we might just everyone agree not to talk.”

If the Chiefs win, Shynin' said it'll be “business as usual. On the way to LA. This is where we're supposed to be at.”

For Lyttle, the feeling of a Bengals trip to the Super Bowl would be overwhelming.

“I’m probably going to cry," she said. "I’ve never fainted before, but the pressure might get up. The adrenaline might be high. I’ll actually be at the game, not watching it on TV. I’m going to be so grateful."

No matter who wins, it'll be the memory of a lifetime.

Shynin' wants to see his future wife experience a Super Bowl, just not this season.

“I love the Chiefs so much man and the way that I love the Chiefs and the way I experience them winning, I hope she just gets a little bit of that because a little bit of that is a lot,” he said.

Shynin' and Lyttle are set to get married in June of this year.

If the Bengals win, she gets to put some gear in the man cave. If the Chiefs win, KC Wolf will be invited to their upcoming wedding.