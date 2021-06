ARLINGTON, Texas — Nate Lowe’s three hits included his first career triple in the majors as the Texas Rangers dominated their former All-Star Mike Minor and beat the Kansas City Royals 9-4.

Playing his 146th game in the big leagues, Lowe’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run fourth inning.

Rookie Jonah Heim matched career highs with three hits and two RBIs for Texas.