Mahomes, Reid ready to gobble up 'Turducken' in honor of late John Madden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's less than 24 hours until Thanksgiving and Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes are getting into the holiday spirit by adding a unique dish to the menu.

Turducken will be a part of the plate this Thanksgiving for Reid and Mahomes.

But what exactly is a turducken?

A turducken is a turkey stuffed with a duck, then stuffed with a chicken, all deboned and made over the course of two days.

Turducken was famously described by the late John Madden during an NFL game almost 25 years ago and later became a staple of his Thanksgiving broadcasts.

"I still have my Turducken in the freezer in tribute to him," Reid said. "I'm debating on stuffing it."

Mahomes won't be cooking the famous dish himself. Instead, he's leaving that job up to his chefs.

"I can't cook," Mahomes said. "But my chefs are already preparing it and getting it ready to go. I'll let y'all know next week how it is."

The Chiefs quarterback isn't a stranger to unique food combinations though. In an interview on 610 Sports Radio, Mahomes talked about his favorite type of pizza, which has a distinct topping depending on how he's feeling.

"I'm just a traditional pepperoni guy, that's just who I am," Mahomes said. "I'll throw honey on there if I'm feeling a little spicy."

Mahomes also likes to mix together different sides on his Thanksgiving plate.

"Whenever you can throw some mashed potatoes, some sweet potatoes and some mac and cheese all together, you can't miss," Mahomes said.

—