Mahomes says he gives 'input on everything he can' ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2021 NFL Draft, the team will be without a first-round pick after trading for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

“I’m super excited to be here, to be a part of it and to be a part of it with my family," Brown Jr said in a Monday press conference.

The Chiefs gave up the 31st overall pick to acquire Brown, but they also got back a 2021 second round pick in that deal.

Kansas City currently holds the 58th and 63rd overall picks on day two of the draft.

Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he's confident in the organization after seeing how the team did in previous NFL drafts.

“If they ask me, I’ll give my input and do all that different type of stuff, but they have a pretty good track record of getting pretty great players in this building," Mahomes said.

The Brown trade wills a gap for the Chiefs after they parted ways with Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher this off-season.

When you look at the current Chiefs roster, you could say it's complete, but the team can still make improvements. Mahomes did not provide any insight into players he thinks the team should target.

“I try to give my input on everything I can in this building as I’m trying to help out the team the best way possible, but at the end of the day I trust in Veach and I trust in Coach Reid to make the right decision for the betterment of the team," Mahomes said.

The 2021 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The Chiefs will have their first selection on day 2 which gets underway at 6 p.m. on Friday.