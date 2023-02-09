Main Street Tailgate in Scottsdale offers popular fan experience

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Old Town Scottsdale, Arizona, has transformed into a fan festival ahead of Super Bowl LVII which will be held in nearby Glendale Sunday.

Sports broadcasting giant ESPN shut down one block of the downtown district at north Brown Avenue and east Main Street to create its Main Street Tailgate .

The network will broadcast some of its shows live on location. The block offers several games, food, drink, live bands and plenty of photo opportunities.

“It’s so much fun with all the activities that the city provides and it’s great way to meet a lot of Chiefs Kingdom people,” said Wilma Johnston, a Chiefs fan who traveled from Kansas City. “Just to be part of the whole experience.”

The free event continues through Super Bowl Sunday.

