Mathieu joins Saints, returns home to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Tyrann Mathieu's football career has come full circle.

"It's most definitely a dream," Mathieu said.

The now former Chiefs' defensive back was introduced Wednesday as the newest member of the New Orleans' Saints secondary.

Mathieu was born and raised in New Orleans.

"I've always been a fan of how the Saints play football," said Mathieu at his introductory Zoom news conference. "Just to have that opportunity means a lot to me."

After starring at St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, Mathieu only went up the road to play his college football in Baton Rouge with LSU.

"When I realized the Saints wanted me and obviously I wanted them," Mathieu said. "It was a situation I wasn't going to pass up."

Mathieu leaves the Chiefs after three seasons, all of them either All-Pro or Pro Bowl seasons.

He signed a three-year, $33 million deal with his hometown team.

"This is probably the most exciting fan base in all of football, really," Mathieu said.

Mathieu will be turning 30 years old next week and is on his fourth NFL team.

"You say 30 like that's old," joked Mathieu. "I think I'm just heating up!"