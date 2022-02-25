Matt Nagy returns to Chiefs as senior assistant, quarterbacks coach

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Chicago Bears head coach and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy is returning to Andy Reid’s staff.

The Chiefs announced Friday that Nagy, 43, has been hired as a senior offensive assistant coach and quarterbacks coach.

We have hired Matt Nagy as Senior Assistant/Quarterbacks Coach.



📷: AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh pic.twitter.com/QFTQQFJ21u — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 25, 2022

Nagy served as Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-15 before being promoted to offensive coordinator for two seasons (2016-17).

The Bears hired Nagy in 2018. He led Chicago to an NFC North title during his first season, posting a 12-4 record.

Nagy was chosen as The Associated Press and Pro Football Writers Association Coach of the Year that season.

Under Nagy, the Bears went 8-8 each of the next two seasons with a revolving door at quarterback but made the playoffs again in 2020.

During both of Chicago’s playoff appearances under Nagy, the Bears were bounced in the NFC Wild Card round.

He was fired after leading Chicago to a 6-11 record last season primarily with rookie Justin Fields as the starting quarterback.

Nagy, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in southeastern Pennsylvania, played collegiately at the University of Delaware, where he was teammates with Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach.

After going undrafted in 2001, Nagy spent most of his playing career in the Arena Football League. He threw for nearly 19,000 yards and 374 touchdowns in six seasons before the league folded.

While interning with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2009, he was briefly signed to the roster in training camp, but the NFL nixed the deal because he was still under contract with the AFL and technically was a coach.

Nagy joined Reid's staff full-time in 2010 and became the offensive quality control coach in 2011 before following Reid to Kansas City two seasons later.