KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Steven Matz held the Royals without a hit into the sixth inning, and Jonathan Davis and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered, to give the Blue Jays a 5-1 victory in the seven-inning opener of their doubleheader Saturday.

Matz improved to 3-0 on the year by only allowing two walks and two hits while striking out five over six innings.

Mike Minor took the loss for Kansas City after giving up four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Andrew Benintendi drove in the Royals' only run.