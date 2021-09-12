Watch
Mauri, Russell each score in first 6 minutes for Sporting KC

Sporting moves to second in the Western Conference
David Zalubowski/AP
Posted at 11:17 PM, Sep 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 00:17:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — José Mauri and Johnny Russell each scored in the opening six minutes and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 2-0.

Kansas City has won six straight home matches against the Fire.

Sporting has kept clean sheets in eight of the last 11 meetings between the sides in Kansas City.

Chicago, which was coming off a 1-0 win at New York to snap a 19-match road winless run, was looking to win consecutive away games for the first time since October 2013.

Mauri scored in the fourth minute, sending a shot from distance that goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth misplayed. Russell tapped in a rebound of Dániel Sallói’s breakaway shot.

