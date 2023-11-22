Mayor Lucas, all city council members sign letter urging Royals to stay in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quinton Lucas and the 12 members of the Kansas City, Missouri, city council sent a letter to Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman expressing a "strong desire" for the club to remain in the city.

The letter, dated Monday, states the mayor and council appreciate the important contributions the Royals have made to our local culture and sense of pride, "from raising our kids to wear Royal Blue and celebrating World Series victories and parades."

The site for a proposed new ballpark in downtown Kansas City is one of two sites the club is considering for a new stadium and ballpark district.

North Kansas City, with vacant land just north of the Missouri River, is aggressively trying to convince the ballclub to put its new stadium and Ballpark District in their city.

The letter from the mayor and council makes it clear the city's leaders desire for the Royals to stay in KCMO.

"When you step foot into the Royals Hall of Fame, one of the first displays reads, "Admittedly, life would have gone on in Kansas City without baseball...But who would want to live in a city without a soul." As a Council, we understand the impact the Royals have on our local economy through generating tax revenues, creating jobs and attracting tourists and visitors to Kansas City," the letter states.

The letter was CC'ed to Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

The ballclub's Kauffman Stadium lease at the Truman Sports Complex runs until 2031.

Royals officials have said they would like to have a new stadium ready for the 2028 season.

Jackson County legislators have not been able to reach an agreement to extend a 3/8 cent sales tax to help pay for the new baseball stadium.

The money generated by the sales tax also would be used to upgrade Arrowhead Stadium.

"As we ask the taxpayers to continue to support the Royals, we will do our part to ensure there is public trust in their investment," the letter states. The City Council stands ready to convene meaningful discussions with the Royals and Chiefs to create positive forward momentum. We are excited to continue our collaboration with you as we build the next fifty years of baseball in Kansas City."

—