McKinstry scores on wild pitch and MLB-leading Tigers top Royals 1-0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Zach McKinstry hit a leadoff triple in the third inning and scored on Kris Bubic's wild pitch to lift the Detroit Tigers over the Kansas City Royals 1-0 on Sunday.

Riley Greene had two of Detroit's five hits as the Tigers bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Kansas City on Saturday that ended their five-game winning streak. They took two of three from their AL Central rivals for their 14th series win this season.

Detroit entered June with the best record in the majors for the first time since 2006.

Tigers starter Keider Montero permitted seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. Chase Lee (2-0) got four outs for the win, and Will Vest earned his ninth save.

Bubic (5-3) tied a career high with nine strikeouts in seven innings, giving up four hits with two walks. The left-hander has fanned nine batters in three of his last four starts.

Salvador Perez had three of Kansas City's nine hits, but the Royals stranded eight runners. They have scored four or fewer runs in 50 of 60 games this season.

Kansas City infielder Maikel Garcia was scratched from the starting lineup with right thumb soreness.

Key moment

McKinstry scored when Bubic's sweeper in the dirt deflected off Perez and rolled near the Royals' dugout on the first-base side.

Key stats

In the last 12 games between the division foes, 10 have been decided by two or fewer runs.

Up next

RHP Jack Flaherty (3-6, 3.94 ERA) starts Monday night when the Tigers continue their seven-game trip against the Chicago White Sox.

RHP Michael Lorenzen (3-6, 4.33) pitches Tuesday for the Royals in their series opener at St. Louis.

