Meet the Pioneers; Kansas City’s community-centric esports organization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What started as an idea between family friends, has grown into a million-dollar operation seemingly overnight.

“We built this thing from the ground up,” Founder and Chief Gaming Officer of the Kansas City Pioneers LJ Browne said.

The KC Pioneers are a new esports team with a community-centric approach.

“I know what it’s like to be an inner-city kid and not have the resources to do this professionally,” Browne added.

The 19-year-old Blue Valley North High School graduate sees his latest venture as an avenue to reach the youth in his hometown.

“If we know that what we’re doing right now is going to change the world, then we want to do that with people in our community," Sam Kulikov, KC Pioneers’ co-founder and chief creative officer, said.

The startup has gotten a major bump from some Kansas City Chiefs too.

“We're building the team with the Pioneers. We're having a great time too,” guard/tackle hybrid Andrew Wylie said, admitting that he logs “six or seven” hour shifts on his gaming system in the offseason.

KCP currently fields a men’s and women’s Rocket League team, as well as teams who compete in Valorant, Halo, Call of Duty and Madden player modes.

“They got different things besides gaming,” Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman said, who announced a partnership with the group in July.

KCP’s latest community outreach event featured Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas and the area Boys and Girls Club, encouraging children to lean in to their passions around gaming.

“Always good to see our young, talented people here in Kansas City,” Lucas said after a game of Among Us. “I know I have a lot of learning to do in terms of figuring out more games.”