Melissa Etheridge, Eric Stonestreet to greet Chiefs fans Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City-area celebrities will help the Chiefs Kingdom get ready before Sunday’s game vs the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Leavenworth, Kansas-native Melissa Etheridge will lead the stadium in the national anthem before the game kicks off at noon.

More pregame entertainment will come from area funnyman Eric Stonestreet, who gets this week’s nod for Drum Honoree.

The Chiefs are looking to get back to their winning ways against the division rival Chargers.

Here’s a look at other key times for Sunday’s game:

7:30 a.m. – Parking Gates Open

8 a.m. – Ford Tailgate District Opens

9:30 a.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

10 a.m. – All Stadium Gates Open

11 a.m. – Team Warm-Ups Begin

11:51 a.m. – Chargers Team Introduction

11:54 a.m. – Chiefs Team Introduction

11:57 a.m. – National Anthem

Noon – Coin Toss

12:02 p.m. – Kickoff

