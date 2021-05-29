Watch
Merrifield, Bubic lead Royals over Twins 8-3

Merrifield two hits and three RBIs, Kris Bubic another strong start
Jim Mone/AP
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier (17) gets a fist bump from Whit Merrifield after scoring on a double by Michael Taylor off Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Randy Dobnak during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, May 28, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Posted at 9:12 AM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 10:12:23-04

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. — Whit Merrifield had two hits and three RBIs, Kris Bubic had another strong start and the Kansas City Royals beat the Minnesota Twins 8-3.

Merrifield had a two-run double in a five-run seventh inning as Kansas City’s offense broke out after scoring five total runs during a three-game series at Tampa Bay.

Bubic allowed one run and four hits in six innings.

In three starts after a stint in the bullpen, Bubic has allowed three runs in 17 innings.

Randy Dobnak struggled in his second start for Minnesota, giving up six runs and nine hits in six innings.

