MidAmerica Nazarene men’s soccer bows out in NAIA quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Undefeated and top-seeded Central Methodist University eliminated MidAmerica Nazarene University in the quarterfinals at the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Tournament on Thursday at the Jack Allen Soccer Complex in Decatur, Alabama.

Shots were at a premium during a scoreless first half, but the Eagles (22-0) started to flex a bit in the second half and pulled away for a 2 to 0 win.

Mathieu Ecourtemer kept the Pioneers, who finished the season 14-7-1, level when he nodded a header from Basil Erne off the crossbar in the 56th minute.

But CMU would break through six minutes later when Alessandro Salvadego converted a penalty kick for the game’s first goal.

The Eagles’ Theo Klein punished the Pioneers for a turnover in their own end during the 76th minute, doubling the Central Methodist lead and effectively putting the game out of reach.