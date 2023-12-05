MidAmerica Nazarene University men's soccer team wins NAIA national championship Monday in Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MidAmerica Nazarene University men's soccer team won its first NAIA national championship Monday in Wichita.

The Pioneers defeated Milligan University (Tennessee) 2-1 in a match played at Stryker Stadium.

Sophomore Guilherme Hovigan and junior Rick Hovinga each scored a goal for the Pioneers.

Hovinga scored just before halftime to tie the match 1-1.

Hovinga was named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship All-Tournament team and was named the tournament's outstanding offensive player, according to the NAIA men's soccer website.

Galvao's goal came in the second half and gave the Pioneers the lead.

The Pioneers outshot Milligan 13-5 in shots and 7-3 in corner kicks.

MidAmerica Nazarene University, located in Olathe, is home to around 1,500 students.

