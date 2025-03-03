Mike Moustakas will sign 1-day contract, retire as Royal on May 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Kansas City Royals' most popular and effective players during the team's world championship in 2015 announced Monday he will retire as a Royal.
Former Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas made the announcement at the team's spring training facility in Surprise, Arizona.
"This city, this organization means so much to me and my family," Moustakas stated in a video supplied by the Royals.
He will sign a one-day contract with the club on May 31.
The retirement ceremony will be held that afternoon before the Royals home game against the Detroit Tigers at 3:10 p.m.
Moustakas was a big part of the Royals' rebuilding efforts after years as an also-ran in the American League.
After starring in high school in Chatsworth, California, he was the team's first-round pick in the 2007 amateur draft.
He made his big league debut in 2011 and appeared in 89 games with the Royals.
Moustakas, greeted by fans shouting MOOOOOOSE!!! each time he came to the plate or made a sparkling play at third base, hit 22 home runs and drove in 82 runs in 2015.
He hit 38 home runs for the Royals in 2017 and was named the American League's Comeback Player of the Year.
Moustakas also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim before retiring after the 2023 season.
—