Missouri Baptist, Park University face off in NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Baptist University and Park University women's volleyball will face off in the NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

The No. 3 ranked Spartans enter the match 32-2 with a 28-match win streak.

The Pirates, who are ranked fourth, hold a record of 34-2. Park University is on a 31-match winning streak, only losing back-to-back matches in September.

So far this season, Missouri Baptist has a total of 1,668 kills and is first overall with a hitting percentage of .307.

The Pirates have 1,713 overall kills and lead the Heart of America Athletic Conference with 15.03 kills per set.

This would be the third national title in school history for Park University and the second for Missouri Baptist.

All-time, Missouri Baptist leads 15-13 against Park University, but the Pirates have won 10 of the last 11 matchups.