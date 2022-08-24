MLB releases 2023 schedule, Royals begin season at home against Minnesota Twins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 MLB season is still underway, but MLB announced the 2023 schedule for all 30 teams Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas City Royals will begin their 2023 season with a seven-game homestand at Kauffman Stadium against the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. The home opener will be against the Twins on March 30. The Royals will play three games against the Twins then prepare for former Kansas City player Whit Merrifield's return to Kauffman as the Royals host a four-game set against the Blue Jays immediately after.

The Royals will end the 2023 season with a three-game series from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 against the New York Yankees.

The schedule will be notably different from previous years as all 30 teams will play each other in one MLB season for the first time ever.

The schedule will have fewer in-division and non-division league games and more interleague games to make this happen.

In past years, teams would play 76 games against divisional opponents, 66 games against non division league opponents and only 20 interleague games.

Now, next year's schedule will have interleague games more than doubled to 46 games, and fewer games against divisional and non-divisional league opponents. The Royals will now only play 52 games against divisional opponents and 64 games against non-divisional league opponents.

So Royals fans can now expect that the team will play against the Los Angeles Dodgers or the New York Mets every year instead of playing them only once every three years.

It has been common practice for MLB to release the following season's schedule while the current season is still underway.

For a full look at the Royals 2023 schedule, you can click here.