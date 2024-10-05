Watch Now
MLB releases full schedule for Royals-Yankees American League Division Series

Seth Wenig/AP
Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., right, completes a double play as New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, tries to reach second base during the fifth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium, Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Major League Baseball released the full schedule for the Divisional Series, including game times for the Kansas City Royals showdown against the New York Yankees.

First pitch for Game 1 is set for 6:38 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 5. That game will air on TBS and Max.

Game 2 from New York will begin at 7:38 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 7 and will air on TBS, truTV and Max.

The Yankees will then come to Kansas City for Game 3 on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

That game starts at 7:08 p.m. ET and will air on TBS, truTV and Max.

If necessary, Game 4 will begin at 7:08 p.m. ET on TBS, truTV and Max on Thursday, Oct. 10 in Kansas City.

Similarly, if necessary, the series heads back to New York for Game 5 on Oct. 12.

That game would begin at 8:08 p.m. ET on TBS and Max.

Below is the full schedule:


