Monarchs come back on Chicago, take 2-1 series lead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City Monarchs are one win away from another American Association championship.

They beat Chicago 9-6 Tuesday night to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five Miles Wolff Cup Finals.

The Monarchs hit home runs in three consecutive at-bats in the sixth inning to take the lead, including a go-ahead 3-run homer from Jan Hernandez. Micker Adolfo and Brian O'Grady followed him up with solo shots. All of the homers came with two outs.

Monarchs starter Ashton Goudeau allowed three runs in 6.2 innings of work. He didn't allow a run from the third inning on.

Game 4 is Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Legends Field.

Miller Hogan, a native of Overland Park and Blue Valley Southwest grad, will get the start.