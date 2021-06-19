Watch
Sports

Actions

Mondesi 464-foot HR helps Royals beat Boston 5-3, stop skid

Kansas City gets second win in 13 games
items.[0].image.alt
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier, left, congratulates teammate Adalberto Mondesi on his three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Red Sox Royals Baseball
Posted at 11:57 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 00:57:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464 foot three-run homer, Salvador Pérez added his 18th home run this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 for only their second win in their last 13 games.

Kansas City trailed 1-0 before Mondesi’s third-inning home run off Nick Pivetta, Mondesi’s fourth home run in nine games this season.

Mondesi has nine RBIs. Before a season-high crowd of 29,870 at Kauffman Stadium, Kris Bubic won despite allowing two runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save. The Royals stopped their six-game losing streak.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your home for the Tokyo Olympics!