Mondesi 464-foot HR helps Royals beat Boston 5-3, stop skid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Adalberto Mondesi hit a 464 foot three-run homer, Salvador Pérez added his 18th home run this season, and the Kansas City Royals beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3 for only their second win in their last 13 games.

Kansas City trailed 1-0 before Mondesi’s third-inning home run off Nick Pivetta, Mondesi’s fourth home run in nine games this season.

Mondesi has nine RBIs. Before a season-high crowd of 29,870 at Kauffman Stadium, Kris Bubic won despite allowing two runs in 2 2/3 innings.

Greg Holland pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save. The Royals stopped their six-game losing streak.