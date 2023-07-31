Mosaic Life Care: Fan passes away Sunday during practice at Chiefs training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan passed away Sunday morning during the team's training camp practice at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, according to Mosaic Life Care.

Mosaic Life Care, which partners with the Chiefs, reports they are devastated to share the passing of Jessica Tangen, of Riverside.

“It is our honor and sacred duty to provide the highest quality health care to our communities and visitors,” Mosaic shared in a news release.

In addition to Mosaic caregivers who provided medical attention at camp, Buchanan County EMS and MWSU staff also reacted swiftly to provide aid, per Mosaic.

“Jessica’s family shared that she was a lifelong Chiefs fan and loved cheering for the team,” the release stated. “Please join us in lifting up the grieving family with your thoughts and prayers.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

