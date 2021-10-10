Mr. Kingdom Magic brings joy to Chiefs fans at home and at the stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When it comes to making magic on the field, his advice for Chiefs Kingdom is simple.

"Like Patrick says, if you believe in the unbelievable, unbelievable things happen," Bill Chambers said.

There's one season ticket holder that's easy to spot at Arrowhead Stadium: Chambers, also known as Mr. Kingdom Magic.

Not only is he a magician, but he's a proud member of Chiefs Kingdom. You can tell by his home.

"First thing we got was the Kansas City sign. It was an old privacy fence from another house we lived in," Chambers said. "The next thing was the football sign over there."

The centerpiece, though, is a life-sized mannequin of quarterback Patrick Mahomes standing atop a six-foot-tall tree trunk smack dab in the middle of his front yard.

"That is my monument to the Chiefs Kingdom. Now it may look a little like Patrick Mahomes is up there, and yes, it was meant to," Chambers said. "You see people driving down the street, stopping and taking pictures, getting out and posing with it."

This is only one of the tricks up Mr. Kingdom Magic's sleeve. Since he was 13, he's been showcasing his magic skills to everyone around him.

"I just like to bring some joy and make everybody happy," he shared.

As a shy kid, his dad thought learning how to do magic would bring him out of his shell, and it worked.

