Multiple UMKC men's and women's basketball games rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri - Kansas City men's and women's basketball teams each had two games postponed this week due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Summit League, which UMKC is a member of, announced postponement of the four games Tuesday along with one other postponement.

"After experiencing numerous disruptions to the Summit League men’s and women’s basketball schedules, the Joint Council voted unanimously Tuesday to alter its rescheduling policy based on COVID-19 protocols for the remainder of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons," a news release from the Summit League said.

The UMKC men's basketball game scheduled for Jan. 6 at Western Illinois has been moved to Jan. 31, while their Jan. 8 game at St. Thomas has been moved to Feb. 8. The men's basketball program previously had two games canceled last week due to Covid.

The women's basketball game on Jan. 6 against Western Illinois has been moved to Jan. 31, and the game on Jan. 8 against St. Thomas has been moved to Feb. 14.

The league also rescheduled multiple other games and said that both programs were "adhering to The Summit League’s adjusted COVID-19 protocols and all games have been rescheduled in the group of updated games," which are listed below.

Men’s basketball rescheduled games:



Jan. 10 Omaha at Kansas City

Omaha at Kansas City Jan. 17 Denver at Kansas City

Denver at Kansas City Jan. 31 Kansas City at Western Illinois

Kansas City at Western Illinois Feb. 8 Kansas City at St. Thomas

Women’s Basketball Rescheduled Games:



Jan. 10 Kansas City at Omaha

Kansas City at Omaha Jan. 18 Kansas City at Denver

Kansas City at Denver Jan. 31 Western Illinois at Kansas City

Western Illinois at Kansas City Feb. 14 St. Thomas at Kansas City

The Summit League said that if the games are still unable to be made up because of COVID-19 protocols, those games will be considered a "no contest."