KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two UMKC men's basketball games were canceled Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues within the Roos' program.

The Roos were scheduled to play the Omaha Mavericks at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

In addition, they were also scheduled to play the University of Denver Pioneers on Saturday.

Both games were set to be played at the Summit Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

The games will be deemed no contests and won't be made up.

UMKC is next scheduled to play Western Illinois at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6.