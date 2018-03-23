NCAA women's basketball tournament comes to Kansas City this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- College basketball returns to Kansas City this weekend as the Sprint Center hosts part of the NCAA women's tournament.

Mississippi State and North Carolina State Universities play in a Sweet 16 matchup at 6 p.m. Friday. Texas and UCLA play in the second game of the evening. The winners of each game play one another Sunday in an Elite 8 game.

As of Friday morning, tickets to the game were still available for purchase online. Seats in the lower level were selling for $31 after fees and taxes.

Pep rallies begin at 4 p.m. to get fans excited for the games. Bands from the universities will perform at the Kansas City Live stage in the Power and Light District across Grand Boulevard from the Sprint Center.

Kansas City's tourism agency hopes to showcase the city with visitors from across the country in town. Especially with a day off between Friday and Sunday's games, tourism leaders want fans to explore Kansas City.

The website with information about the basketball games also lists attractions, restaurants and things to do in Kansas City. Even if the team fans are rooting for doesn't win, tourism officials want fans to have a good time and tell their friends about Kansas City to generate more visitors.